NR PLUS Education

Woke Progressivism Comes for David Hume

By
David Hume statue in Edinburgh, Scotland (Susanne Neumann/Getty Images)
The new religion succeeds where the old one failed

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he University of Edinburgh has canceled David Hume. In response to an online petition portraying Hume as “a man who championed white supremacy,” the university has stated that the 18th-century Scotsman’s name will be erased from the tallest building on campus.

“The interim decision [pending further review] has been taken,” university officials declared, “because of the sensitivities around asking students to use a building named after the 18th-century philosopher whose comments on matters of race, though not uncommon at the time, rightly cause distress today.”

This is not the first time Hume has distressed his audience. In fact, he has often been …

Aaron A. Zubia is the Thomas W. Smith Postdoctoral Research Associate at Princeton University.

Most Popular

Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More
Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Andrew Cuomo’s Horrific Decisions

By
Observers of New York politics over the past several years understand that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fanatical obsession with humiliating and overruling his fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio towers over every other consideration in the Empire State. Sometimes Cuomo’s habits come across as merely silly, as when he ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Andrew Cuomo’s Horrific Decisions

By
Observers of New York politics over the past several years understand that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fanatical obsession with humiliating and overruling his fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio towers over every other consideration in the Empire State. Sometimes Cuomo’s habits come across as merely silly, as when he ... Read More