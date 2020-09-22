NR PLUS National Security & Defense

What Congress Is Doing to Push Back against Chinese Influence

By
The Chinese national flag in Beijing, China, April 29, 2020 (Thomas Peter/Reuters)
House Republicans are finding ways to fight the Chinese Communist Party. House Democrats aren’t interested.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he outset of the coronavirus pandemic — and the Chinese Communist Party’s conduct in the months that followed — have accelerated a reckoning with U.S. policy toward the People’s Republic. Whereas top policy makers once believed in the prospects of liberalization through engagement, an emerging bipartisan consensus sees the CCP as a global opponent with ambitions that span the globe. Over the past several months, the Trump administration has — as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put it in July — effectively ended the age of “blind engagement” by implementing a series of measures to push back against malign CCP

Most Popular

U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
Law & the Courts

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

By
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

By
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More