What Congress Is Doing to Push Back against Chinese Influence

House Republicans are finding ways to fight the Chinese Communist Party. House Democrats aren’t interested.

the outset of the coronavirus pandemic — and the Chinese Communist Party's conduct in the months that followed — have accelerated a reckoning with U.S. policy toward the People's Republic. Whereas top policy makers once believed in the prospects of liberalization through engagement, an emerging bipartisan consensus sees the CCP as a global opponent with ambitions that span the globe. Over the past several months, the Trump administration has — as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put it in July — effectively ended the age of "blind engagement" by implementing a series of measures to push back against malign CCP …