What We Really Need Is a 490 B.C. Project

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B efore 1776 A.D., before 1619, before 1492, before A.D., there was 490 B.C. and the Battle of Marathon, which freed Athens to found our civilization. Obviously, this date and occasion deserve study and remembrance. Indeed, Thomas Jefferson argued in his Notes on the State of Virginia (1785) that the main goal of education in a democracy is to enable the people to defend their liberty, and that Greek, Roman, and English history is the subject that best equips citizens to do so. Edith Hall, Gaisford lecturer at Oxford University, has added that such a defense of liberty requires “utopian thinking, …
Most Popular
The Stupidest Fact-Check in the History of Fact-Checking
Is this the worst "fact-check" article in history? Maybe not, as I would reserve that title for one of the many fact-checks that pass off lies as truth, truth as lies, or opinions as true or false. But it is certainly the dumbest. Last week, conservative Christian satire site The Babylon Bee published one of its ... Read More
The Stupidest Fact-Check in the History of Fact-Checking
Is this the worst "fact-check" article in history? Maybe not, as I would reserve that title for one of the many fact-checks that pass off lies as truth, truth as lies, or opinions as true or false. But it is certainly the dumbest. Last week, conservative Christian satire site The Babylon Bee published one of its ... Read More
The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Video
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
Video
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University researches found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers works. Read More
The Strangest Campaign in History?
Many argue that 2020 will be the most important election in history, given the wide divergence between the Trump administration’s view and those of Democratic Party’s hard Left, which seems to have captured the Joe Biden candidacy. Perhaps. But most will at least agree that the 2020 campaign is certainly ... Read More
The Strangest Campaign in History?
Many argue that 2020 will be the most important election in history, given the wide divergence between the Trump administration’s view and those of Democratic Party’s hard Left, which seems to have captured the Joe Biden candidacy. Perhaps. But most will at least agree that the 2020 campaign is certainly ... Read More
Biden Says Antifa is ‘An Idea, Not An Organization’ during Presidential Debate
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden defended far-left anarchist movement Antifa as “an idea, not an organization” and said white supremacists pose a greater danger to the country during the first presidential debate on Tuesday night. The comments came after President Trump said someone should “do ... Read More
Biden Says Antifa is ‘An Idea, Not An Organization’ during Presidential Debate
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden defended far-left anarchist movement Antifa as “an idea, not an organization” and said white supremacists pose a greater danger to the country during the first presidential debate on Tuesday night. The comments came after President Trump said someone should “do ... Read More
The Democrats’ Frivolous Three-Pronged Attack on Judge Barrett
Doing some commentary over the weekend about President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, I was struck by not just the emptiness but the outright deceptiveness of the three main Democratic lines of attack against her. These are early days, so perhaps Barrett’s opposition will ... Read More
The Democrats’ Frivolous Three-Pronged Attack on Judge Barrett
Doing some commentary over the weekend about President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, I was struck by not just the emptiness but the outright deceptiveness of the three main Democratic lines of attack against her. These are early days, so perhaps Barrett’s opposition will ... Read More
Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
Trump Calls on U.S. Attorney to Investigate Reports of Illegal Ballot Harvesting by Ilhan Omar Supporters
President Trump is calling for an investigation into a report of alleged illegal ballot harvesting by Representative Ilhan Omar’s supporters in Minneapolis. Trump called on the U.S. attorney in Minnesota to investigate claims made by Project Veritas, an investigative reporting project led by conservative ... Read More
Trump Calls on U.S. Attorney to Investigate Reports of Illegal Ballot Harvesting by Ilhan Omar Supporters
President Trump is calling for an investigation into a report of alleged illegal ballot harvesting by Representative Ilhan Omar’s supporters in Minneapolis. Trump called on the U.S. attorney in Minnesota to investigate claims made by Project Veritas, an investigative reporting project led by conservative ... Read More
Everybody Loses, Which Helps Biden
Reactions to tonight's debate will likely be deeply polarized, as everything else is. There are a few things that are clear. One, this was probably the worst presidential debate in American history. There was a ton of cross-talk and shouting down, there were many bald-faced lies and obvious evasions, a former ... Read More
Everybody Loses, Which Helps Biden
Reactions to tonight's debate will likely be deeply polarized, as everything else is. There are a few things that are clear. One, this was probably the worst presidential debate in American history. There was a ton of cross-talk and shouting down, there were many bald-faced lies and obvious evasions, a former ... Read More
What to Expect at Tonight’s Debate: One Pundit’s Predictions
It’s fight night in America. At 9 p.m. this evening, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will participate in a 90-minute clash. The moderator will be the 2016 debates’ best: Fox News’s Chris Wallace. Biden has called it a day before noon eleven times since September 1 by one count, and his campaign has repeatedly ... Read More
What to Expect at Tonight’s Debate: One Pundit’s Predictions
It’s fight night in America. At 9 p.m. this evening, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will participate in a 90-minute clash. The moderator will be the 2016 debates’ best: Fox News’s Chris Wallace. Biden has called it a day before noon eleven times since September 1 by one count, and his campaign has repeatedly ... Read More