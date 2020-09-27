What Will We Learn?

When the pandemic ends, what lessons will we retain, and what will we choose to forget?

At some point, hopefully early next year, the coronavirus will fade away from our lives. Many of us will be vaccinated, and the options for treating COVID-19 will be better. The schools will fully reopen. Americans who have been working from home will return to their offices. And in the aftermath of the crisis, with a little time and perspective, we will face an enormous question: What did we learn? And what should change because of what we learned?

Will U.S. policy toward China change because of the pandemic? At minimum, the Chinese government stifled reports for three weeks that the …