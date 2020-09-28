Why Left-Wing Feminists Hate Amy Coney Barrett

The Supreme Court nominee puts the lie to the notion that women have to set aside family in order to achieve career success.

Amy Coney Barrett, a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, has accepted Donald Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, this highly accomplished jurist, professor, and former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia will be the only mother on the Court and the first mother of school-aged children to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

Barrett is an exemplar of authentic feminism. She has managed, by all accounts, to be a loving wife and mother while also putting her immense talents to good use in the legal profession, reaching the pinnacle of her career before the age of 50. …