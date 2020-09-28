NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Why Left-Wing Feminists Hate Amy Coney Barrett

By
Judge Amy Coney Barrett offers remarks after being nominated to the Supreme Court at the White House, Washington, D.C., September 26, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
The Supreme Court nominee puts the lie to the notion that women have to set aside family in order to achieve career success.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A my Coney Barrett, a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, has accepted Donald Trump’s nomination to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, this highly accomplished jurist, professor, and former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia will be the only mother on the Court and the first mother of school-aged children to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

Barrett is an exemplar of authentic feminism. She has managed, by all accounts, to be a loving wife and mother while also putting her immense talents to good use in the legal profession, reaching the pinnacle of her career before the age of 50.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

BLM Becomes the PLO

By
I am inclined to think that the Palestinians have some legitimate beefs, historically speaking. I just don’t care very much. You blow up children in pizza shops, and your priorities go right to the bottom of my global humanitarian to-do list. Palestinians want a state? I wouldn’t lend Mahmoud Abbas a cup ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

BLM Becomes the PLO

By
I am inclined to think that the Palestinians have some legitimate beefs, historically speaking. I just don’t care very much. You blow up children in pizza shops, and your priorities go right to the bottom of my global humanitarian to-do list. Palestinians want a state? I wouldn’t lend Mahmoud Abbas a cup ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
Elections

‘Sorry, Charlie’

By
If it is true that rioters are using cans of tuna as weapons, I hope one of them had the wit to pick up a tin, pull down his mask a bit, smirk at the goon next to him and shout, “Sorry, Charlie!” before launching. It would almost be worth it. The president says that the ballistic advantage of a tuna can is ... Read More
Elections

‘Sorry, Charlie’

By
If it is true that rioters are using cans of tuna as weapons, I hope one of them had the wit to pick up a tin, pull down his mask a bit, smirk at the goon next to him and shout, “Sorry, Charlie!” before launching. It would almost be worth it. The president says that the ballistic advantage of a tuna can is ... Read More
World

Europe Makes Its Choice

By
The president of the European Council does not usually make news when addressing the UN General Assembly. In fact, the current occupant of the post, Charles Michel might be used to giving UN addresses that attract minimal attention. He is, after all, a former prime minister of Belgium. However, today was ... Read More
World

Europe Makes Its Choice

By
The president of the European Council does not usually make news when addressing the UN General Assembly. In fact, the current occupant of the post, Charles Michel might be used to giving UN addresses that attract minimal attention. He is, after all, a former prime minister of Belgium. However, today was ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More