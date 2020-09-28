NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Why the Federalist Society and Other Institutions Matter

By
President Donald Trump and Judge Amy Coney Barrett depart after holding an event to announce her nomination to the Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., September 26, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Trump’s presidency rises or falls based on the work of others.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resuming that Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, Donald Trump will very likely head into reelection having nominated and seated three justices to the Supreme Court. He will have transformed the federal judiciary on all levels for a generation. The inexplicable Bostock decision of Justice Neil Gorsuch notwithstanding, Trump will have fulfilled his 2016 campaign promise to appoint originalist justices.

Also by the end of his first term, Donald Trump will have completely withdrawn U.S. troops from zero of the countries to which the Obama administration had deployed them. He will have failed even to pull them out

