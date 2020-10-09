A Brief History of Kamala Harris and the Knights of Columbus

In the recent debate, Biden’s running mate pretended she had never scrutinized Catholic nominees for their involvement in the charitable organization.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D uring their debate earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence put California senator Kamala Harris on the spot for her attacks on the religious views of several recent judicial nominees — a topic on which, thus far, Harris has yet to receive any press questions.

“Senator, I know one of our judicial nominees you actually attacked, because they were a member of the Catholic Knights of Columbus,” Pence said, “just because the Knights of Columbus holds pro-life views. My hope is that when the hearing takes place that Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be respectfully voted and confirmed onto the Supreme …