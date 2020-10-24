NR PLUS Politics & Policy

A Child Psychiatrist on the Unprecedented Risks Our Pandemic Response Poses to the Very Young

By
Allan Josephson
Allan M. Josephson, M.D., discusses the psychological consequences of keeping children out of schools and other aspects of coping with the virus.

Allan M. Josephson is a distinguished, board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist based in Louisville, Ky. Over the course of his four-decade career in academic medicine, Dr. Josephson was clinically active treating patients and families, led two academic divisions of child and adolescent psychiatry, held senior teaching positions at three institutions, and published widely. He is a Distinguished Life Fellow in the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the recipient of the Oskar Pfister Award from the American Psychiatric Association.

Dr. Josephson has previously offered commentary on child and adolescent mental health for National Review. Here, he talks to Madeleine

Most Popular

Elections

Biden Lies Again and Again

By
Joe Biden is a career liar and he lied some more in the debate, for instance when he dismissed the now well-supported New York Post story about Hunter Biden's business dealing as "a Russian plant." There is zero evidence for this. He offered this line: There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said ... Read More
Elections

Biden Lies Again and Again

By
Joe Biden is a career liar and he lied some more in the debate, for instance when he dismissed the now well-supported New York Post story about Hunter Biden's business dealing as "a Russian plant." There is zero evidence for this. He offered this line: There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said ... Read More
Elections

Biden Dusts Off Obama’s Most Famous Lie

By
"If you like your health care plan, you can keep it," was a promise President Barack Obama often made when selling the Affordable Care Act. It was one of the most significant political lies in recent history, leveled during one of our most contentious policy debates. If Americans knew they might lose their ... Read More
Elections

Biden Dusts Off Obama’s Most Famous Lie

By
"If you like your health care plan, you can keep it," was a promise President Barack Obama often made when selling the Affordable Care Act. It was one of the most significant political lies in recent history, leveled during one of our most contentious policy debates. If Americans knew they might lose their ... Read More
U.S.

FBI to Interview Hunter Biden Business Partner

By
The FBI has asked Tony Bobulinski, former business partner of Hunter Biden, to sit for an interview on Friday, Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) told reporters. Bobulinski was initially scheduled to give an interview on Friday to members of various Senate committees regarding his knowledge of business deals ... Read More
U.S.

FBI to Interview Hunter Biden Business Partner

By
The FBI has asked Tony Bobulinski, former business partner of Hunter Biden, to sit for an interview on Friday, Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) told reporters. Bobulinski was initially scheduled to give an interview on Friday to members of various Senate committees regarding his knowledge of business deals ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wants It Both Ways

By
This week felt like a month. On the menu today: After President Trump asked, “Would you close down the oil industry?” Biden responded, “I have a transition from the old industry, yes,” and now Biden’s campaign insists the candidate didn’t mean it. Biden also insisted that he “never said I oppose ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wants It Both Ways

By
This week felt like a month. On the menu today: After President Trump asked, “Would you close down the oil industry?” Biden responded, “I have a transition from the old industry, yes,” and now Biden’s campaign insists the candidate didn’t mean it. Biden also insisted that he “never said I oppose ... Read More