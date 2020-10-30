A Reminder that China Is One of the World’s Worst Human-Rights Offenders

The Xi regime won a coveted U.N. human rights post, but it can't whitewash the Chinese Communist Party's crimes.

The reelection of Communist China to the U.N. Human Rights Council is a travesty. It mocks the U.N.'s boast that the council is the world's "premier" human-rights agency and ignores the record of one of the worst offenders of human rights in the world.

The U.N. General Assembly also elected Communist Cuba to the Human Rights Council, declining to acknowledge its decades-long human-rights violations, such as not holding the democratic elections that dictator Fidel Castro promised the Cuban people 60 years ago. As one watchdog group commented, Cuba’s election to the body was like turning the firehouse over to a gang …