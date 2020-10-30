NR PLUS Politics & Policy

A Reminder that China Is One of the World’s Worst Human-Rights Offenders

By
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech in the Assembly Hall at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 18, 2017. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)
The Xi regime won a coveted U.N. human rights post, but it can't whitewash the Chinese Communist Party's crimes.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he reelection of Communist China to the U.N. Human Rights Council is a travesty. It mocks the U.N.’s boast that the council is the world’s “premier” human-rights agency and ignores the record of one of the worst offenders of human rights in the world.

The U.N. General Assembly also elected Communist Cuba to the Human Rights Council, declining to acknowledge its decades-long human-rights violations, such as not holding the democratic elections that dictator Fidel Castro promised the Cuban people 60 years ago. As one watchdog group commented, Cuba’s election to the body was like turning the firehouse over to a gang …

Lee Edwards is the Distinguished Fellow in Conservative Thought at the Heritage Foundation. His many books include biographies of Ronald Reagan, Barry Goldwater, and William F. Buckley Jr.

