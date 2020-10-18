NR PLUS Law & the Courts

A Tale of Two Female Supreme Court Nominees

By
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett attends her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, October 12, 2020. (Patrick Semansky/Pool via Reuters)
Ginsburg was cordially interviewed and received broad bipartisan support. Barrett has been smeared as too religious, a racist, and a bad mother.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court exposes the Left’s disdain for women who are not like them. As accomplished scholars, jurists, and mothers, Barrett and Ginsburg represent the very best of the legal profession. But their confirmation processes could not look more different.

Where Justice Ginsburg sailed through a noncontroversial confirmation process in which senators from both sides of the aisle sang her praises, Judge Barrett has been subject to vicious personal attacks.

Barrett’s opponents have done everything from suggesting that she and her husband are racists promoting white colonization

Erin Hawley is a senior legal fellow at the Independent Women's Law Center, a senior fellow at the Kinder Institute for Constitutional Law, and a former clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts.

