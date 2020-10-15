Amy Coney Barrett Is Right about Guns and Voting

The Constitution treats felons’ gun rights and voting rights differently.

When you are convicted of a felony, you lose some of your civil rights. The government can lock you up. But not all rights are restricted in the same way. While you are imprisoned, even your personal, natural rights such as free speech and freedom from searches are more limited. Other consequences follow even after a criminal sentence is served. There are historical reasons why American law and the Constitution have not treated all of those consequences the same way. Free speech and the right against self-incrimination, for example, are fully restored once all aspects of a sentence are fully …