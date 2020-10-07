NR PLUS Law & the Courts

The Disservice to ACB

By
Judge Amy Coney Barrett walks to the Senate with Vice President Mike Pence, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone (at left) and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (right), September 29, 2020. (Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters)
What had looked like a clean fight, with a capable and easy-to-confirm justice, is now something else entirely.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D onald Trump and Republicans have made Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court slightly harder and more tedious than it has to be.

And it didn’t have to be this way.

Opposition to Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court has been disorganized and flagging almost from the moment that a vacancy presented itself.

First, the internal opposition from Republicans collapsed. While some conservatives circulated strange “deals” for delaying the nomination, by the Monday after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Republicans in the Senate had accepted the political logic of moving forward with a nomination to the high court. Yes, it would mean some

