NR PLUS Religion

Amy Coney Barrett’s Scandal Discovered: She Seeks to Live Real Christianity

By
Judge Amy Coney Barrett meets with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Capitol Hill, October 1, 2020. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via Reuters)
It’s too exotic for a culture losing its grip on the meaning of life. It’s why she’s so important to see on the national stage.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘S taggering friendliness.” That’s how one reporter described his encounter with People of Praise, the apostolic community that Amy Coney Barrett and her family belong to. I’ve always heard wonderful things about Barrett, knowing more than a few people who teach or have studied at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., where the Barretts have lived. No doubt some of that goodness has to do with People of Praise. And yet, I just finished a piece that used the word “sinister” in association with People of Praise. Evidently because we no longer have the capacity as a people

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

‘The Right to Govern’

By
In the New York Times, Jamelle Bouie deftly and succinctly refutes the rest of his own column, which proposes the destruction of the Supreme Court, by laying out a standard that applies perfectly to the recent behavior of the Republican Party. Bouie's core argument for "packing" (destroying) the Court is ... Read More
Law & the Courts

‘The Right to Govern’

By
In the New York Times, Jamelle Bouie deftly and succinctly refutes the rest of his own column, which proposes the destruction of the Supreme Court, by laying out a standard that applies perfectly to the recent behavior of the Republican Party. Bouie's core argument for "packing" (destroying) the Court is ... Read More