Barrett’s Treatment by the Left Exposes Their Racial Hypocrisy

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies on the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, October 14, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Reuters)

The attacks against Judge Barrett and her family must be unequivocally condemned.

With the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party and its Leftist base on race has been laid bare.

Yes, the Left is offended that an articulate, highly educated woman is a legal conservative and tremendous scholar. Sure, liberals are incensed that a woman of strong Catholic faith — and one who loves her husband — is being considered for the Supreme Court. But most offensive to progressives is probably this: A white woman has the audacity and impudence to adopt and mother two black children.

More than five decades ago, Martin Luther King, Jr. emotionally shared his personal hope for America: “I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Fortunately, in the 57 years since, most Americans — most publicly the Barrett family — have taken these stirring words to heart. But, for many on the far Left and in the Democratic Party, they refuse to accept Dr. King’s moral admonition to stop judging based on skin color.

I say this as a kindred spirit with Dr. King — we both have four minority children. His by natural means, mine by adoption. We both were impelled into the public square by our faith — his evangelical Protestant, mine Roman Catholic. We have both fought and argued for the individual dignity of every American. And I am convinced that Dr. King would be shocked and offended by what we are seeing from the Left in response to Barrett’s nomination.

Immediately after Trump nominated Judge Barrett, the Left let loose a volley of vile hatred, most disturbing, targeting her adoption of black children. One equated the adoptions to “white colonization” and “props.” Another suggested that the children were possibly “scooped up by ultra-religious Americans.” Yet another speculated these were “seized children of color for adoptions by White Christians.” One even suggested that the Brown v. Board of Education decision might be jeopardized if Barrett is confirmed.

And these appalling attacks do not come from Twitter-inflamed nobodies. These are coming from a New York Times best-selling author and college professor; a Democratic staffer on Capitol Hill and experienced campaign manager; a university historian and CNN commentator; and a black Democratic U.S. senator and nominee for vice president.

Like the Barrett family, my wife and I adopted two children from Haiti (our other two were already Americans). We have heard the same racist trash-talk from the Left, especially after every one of my appearances on MSNBC. I have no doubt that Judge Barrett and her husband have been subjected to the same nasty stares that I have when my children accompanied me on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. Simply put: Some progressives vehemently believe that Dr. King was wrong. To them, the color of one’s skin is more important than one’s character, faith, or family.

Let us be clear: These attacks on Amy and Jesse Barrett and their children are racially motivated. They must be repudiated, unequivocally, irrespective of party. But the response from Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee? Absolute, stunning silence. From his running mate, Kamala Harris — the same. No response either from the Democratic Party, nor any left-wing civil-rights group. Black Lives Matter, too, is nowhere to be found. Instead the Democrats and Leftists are quietly acquiescent as these children and their parents are openly attacked for the (different) colors of their skin.

The Left certainly loves to pass judgment on any slight they claim to see. Their thought police, Twitter “community” and Facebook “standards” impose their radical political correctness. Moreover, they seek to impugn the motives of any who disagree with them, and levy accusations of secret racial animus — especially when opposing president Donald Trump. But when one of his nominees, and her young children, are pummeled by their own racism — Martin Luther King, be damned.

America — it is time to fulfill the color-blind dream of Dr. King. It is time to end racial profiling, especially when preying upon an adoptive mom and her children. And it is certainly long overdue to stop listening to racial hypocrites of the Left.