Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, echoed some of Cahaly’s points about shy Trump voters being missed by pollsters. “There is definitely a submerged Trump vote,” Lee said. Asked for a prediction, he hedged a little but then predicted a Trump win: “I can’t call it. If the turnout is going to be what I think, Trump wins it.”
Senate Votes to Confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
The Senate voted on Monday evening to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, cementing a 6-3 majority of conservatives on the Court bench. The final tally was 52-48 with almost every Republican senator voting in favor of confirmation. "By any ... Read More
Biden Isn’t Staying Home . . . Completely
Perhaps Joe Biden has no Monday events because he thinks the best thing to do is to stay out of the news and to let President Trump generate his own controversies. Then again, Jill Biden will travel to Macon and Savannah, Ga., today, and Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’s husband, will travel to Winston-Salem and ... Read More
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
Senator Ed Markey Slams Judicial ‘Originalism’ as ‘Racist,’ ‘Sexist,’ and ‘Homophobic’
Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) slammed judicial originalism in a Senate floor speech hours before the expected confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday. Originalism is a mode of legal interpretation by which a judge considers a legal document's original meaning at the time the ... Read More
Trump vs. Biden: A Rundown
One week out, the contrasts are worth assessing. Foreign policy Biden so far has issued no substantive critique of Trump’s foreign policy other than banalities that Trump’s comportment and unpredictability have offended allies and tarnished America’s reputation. But who exactly, according to Biden, is ... Read More
Democrats’ Barrett Demagoguery
After their floating of the Court-packing notion proved unpopular, and after their redefining of the meaning of “packing” proved unpersuasive, congressional Democrats and the Biden campaign have settled on a new stratagem to confront the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. They now ... Read More
Pence Will Not Preside Over Amy Coney Barrett Vote after Possible Coronavirus Exposure
Vice President Mike Pence will not preside over Monday's Senate vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Pence is currently on the campaign trail and is scheduled to make a stop in Minnesota on Monday despite an outbreak of coronavirus cases among people in the the vice president's inner ... Read More
Wisconsin Democrats Are Already Thinking about the 2022 Senate Race
Politico informs us that Wisconsin Democrats can’t wait to run against incumbent GOP senator Ron Johnson next cycle. Tom Nelson, a former state assembly majority leader, already announced he'll run in 2022. We shouldn’t be too surprised about that. Johnson is a conservative senator (lifetime ACU rating 90) ... Read More
Trump Won the Debate—But Won Bigly the Post-Debate
There was a low bar for Joe Biden in the first debate, given his cognitive challenges. Because he exceeded that pessimism, he won momentum. In opposite fashion, there was similarly an expectation that a disruptive Donald Trump would turn off the audience by the sort of interruptions and bullying that ... Read More
What Trump Needs to Win
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
