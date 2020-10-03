Chris Wray Is Right: Antifa Is an Ideological Threat to the United States

His assessment marks a dramatic improvement in the FBI’s position on the very real and present threat of ideologically driven violence.

On Thursday, Jim Geraghty had a characteristically insightful Corner post discussing FBI director Christopher Wray's recent characterization of Antifa on Capitol Hill. Jim observes that the director's testimony will be (indeed, is being) distorted in the debate halls, congressional chambers, and media commentary because, well, that's what we do.

The rap on Wray is that he resists framing Antifa as an “organization,” thinking it more accurate to depict it as a “movement” or an “ideology.” The problem is not just that he is being maligned for what was a more nuanced and accurate description than the commentary indicates. Beyond that, the …