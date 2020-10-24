Ava Gardner, Unapologetic Sexpot, Still Bewitches

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H aving written about the witches in Salem earlier this week, I’ll turn to a woman who was simply, stunningly bewitching. Ava Gardner (1922–1990) was one of the biggest stars in movies. The Barefoot Contessa, Show Boat, Mogambo, The Sun Also Rises, and Night of the Iguana are some of her biggest hits, but her life offscreen was as cinematic, with an X rating. She’s also, as far as I can tell, the only big Hollywood star with a museum dedicated to her life. Fresh from the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, where I wrote about tight, fanatical Puritans, I went …
Most Popular
Trump Won the Debate—But Won Bigly the Post-Debate
There was a low bar for Joe Biden in the first debate, given his cognitive challenges. Because he exceeded that pessimism, he won momentum. In opposite fashion, there was similarly an expectation that a disruptive Donald Trump would turn off the audience by the sort of interruptions and bullying that ... Read More
Trump Won the Debate—But Won Bigly the Post-Debate
There was a low bar for Joe Biden in the first debate, given his cognitive challenges. Because he exceeded that pessimism, he won momentum. In opposite fashion, there was similarly an expectation that a disruptive Donald Trump would turn off the audience by the sort of interruptions and bullying that ... Read More
Senators Collins, Murkowski Vote Against Moving Forward with Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation
Senators Susan Collins (R., Maine.) and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) voted on Friday against moving the Senate into an executive session to allow McConnell to expedite the final confirmation vote that is expected to seat Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The Senate ended up approving the move to ... Read More
Senators Collins, Murkowski Vote Against Moving Forward with Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation
Senators Susan Collins (R., Maine.) and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) voted on Friday against moving the Senate into an executive session to allow McConnell to expedite the final confirmation vote that is expected to seat Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The Senate ended up approving the move to ... Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
A Big Night — and a Better Day After — for Trump
President Trump would be in much better shape right now if he’d campaigned and debated like the guy who showed up at last night’s debate. To use a boxing analogy, I think he won the match on points, but the margin gets better for him in the post-mortem. Former vice president Biden said some truly indefensible ... Read More
A Big Night — and a Better Day After — for Trump
President Trump would be in much better shape right now if he’d campaigned and debated like the guy who showed up at last night’s debate. To use a boxing analogy, I think he won the match on points, but the margin gets better for him in the post-mortem. Former vice president Biden said some truly indefensible ... Read More
Biden Lies Again and Again
Joe Biden is a career liar and he lied some more in the debate, for instance when he dismissed the now well-supported New York Post story about Hunter Biden's business dealing as "a Russian plant." There is zero evidence for this. He offered this line: There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said ... Read More
Biden Lies Again and Again
Joe Biden is a career liar and he lied some more in the debate, for instance when he dismissed the now well-supported New York Post story about Hunter Biden's business dealing as "a Russian plant." There is zero evidence for this. He offered this line: There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said ... Read More
No, the WSJ’s News Report Doesn’t ‘Debunk’ the Paper’s Opinion Column on Hunter Biden Corruption
Democratic partisans hoping desperately that the rapidly unfolding story of Biden family corruption will disappear before the election thought they had found their answer in the form of a Wall Street Journal report published late Thursday night. The report is cautiously written and appears to accurately ... Read More
No, the WSJ’s News Report Doesn’t ‘Debunk’ the Paper’s Opinion Column on Hunter Biden Corruption
Democratic partisans hoping desperately that the rapidly unfolding story of Biden family corruption will disappear before the election thought they had found their answer in the form of a Wall Street Journal report published late Thursday night. The report is cautiously written and appears to accurately ... Read More
Biden Dusts Off Obama’s Most Famous Lie
"If you like your health care plan, you can keep it," was a promise President Barack Obama often made when selling the Affordable Care Act. It was one of the most significant political lies in recent history, leveled during one of our most contentious policy debates. If Americans knew they might lose their ... Read More
Biden Dusts Off Obama’s Most Famous Lie
"If you like your health care plan, you can keep it," was a promise President Barack Obama often made when selling the Affordable Care Act. It was one of the most significant political lies in recent history, leveled during one of our most contentious policy debates. If Americans knew they might lose their ... Read More
FBI to Interview Hunter Biden Business Partner
The FBI has asked Tony Bobulinski, former business partner of Hunter Biden, to sit for an interview on Friday, Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) told reporters. Bobulinski was initially scheduled to give an interview on Friday to members of various Senate committees regarding his knowledge of business deals ... Read More
FBI to Interview Hunter Biden Business Partner
The FBI has asked Tony Bobulinski, former business partner of Hunter Biden, to sit for an interview on Friday, Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) told reporters. Bobulinski was initially scheduled to give an interview on Friday to members of various Senate committees regarding his knowledge of business deals ... Read More
Republican Senator ‘Disturbed’ by McConnell’s Promise to Coordinate With White House on Impeachment
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski expressed concern Tuesday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's promise of “total coordination” with the White House on the Senate's impeachment trial strategy. “In fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed,” the Alaska Republican told Anchorage’s NBC ... Read More
Republican Senator ‘Disturbed’ by McConnell’s Promise to Coordinate With White House on Impeachment
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski expressed concern Tuesday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's promise of “total coordination” with the White House on the Senate's impeachment trial strategy. “In fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed,” the Alaska Republican told Anchorage’s NBC ... Read More
Biden Wants It Both Ways
This week felt like a month. On the menu today: After President Trump asked, “Would you close down the oil industry?” Biden responded, “I have a transition from the old industry, yes,” and now Biden’s campaign insists the candidate didn’t mean it. Biden also insisted that he “never said I oppose ... Read More
Biden Wants It Both Ways
This week felt like a month. On the menu today: After President Trump asked, “Would you close down the oil industry?” Biden responded, “I have a transition from the old industry, yes,” and now Biden’s campaign insists the candidate didn’t mean it. Biden also insisted that he “never said I oppose ... Read More