NR PLUS Art

The Best Museum in the World

By
The Parthenon, 1871, by Frederic Edwin Church. Oil on canvas. (Metropolitan Museum of Art/Open Access)
Making the Met, 1870–2020 makes the case, and no one can deny it: The Met is an unparalleled marvel.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Making the Met, 1870–2020, commemorates the 150th anniversary of, in my opinion, the unmatched giant among museums in the world today. Its collection, curators, and educational program go from strength to strength. In 1870, the Met’s founding signaled America’s cultural ascendance from provincial to international, from the sweaty work of building a nation from scratch to a time when enrichment of the mind was seen as not only possible but essential to a good life.

From the Gilded Age to the Information Age, the Met’s mission has always pivoted toward the best,

(Metropolitan Museum of Art/Open Access)

Most Popular

Education

Diversity Mania Has Infected the Hard Sciences

By
Can't any field be left alone to function on the basis of ability? To the zealots who are pushing the diversity agenda, no. They demand that "diversity" be the top goal even in the sciences, which are now expected to ensure equal "representation" of all groups. In today's Martin Center article, Professor ... Read More
Education

Diversity Mania Has Infected the Hard Sciences

By
Can't any field be left alone to function on the basis of ability? To the zealots who are pushing the diversity agenda, no. They demand that "diversity" be the top goal even in the sciences, which are now expected to ensure equal "representation" of all groups. In today's Martin Center article, Professor ... Read More
World

The EU Throws a Futile Temper Tantrum

By
Earlier this week, the House of Commons in Westminster passed the Internal Markets Bill, a law that asserts British sovereignty over sovereign British territory. Fairly uncontroversial, right? Downright tautological, even.  Not according to the European Union. As I wrote about here, the British government ... Read More
World

The EU Throws a Futile Temper Tantrum

By
Earlier this week, the House of Commons in Westminster passed the Internal Markets Bill, a law that asserts British sovereignty over sovereign British territory. Fairly uncontroversial, right? Downright tautological, even.  Not according to the European Union. As I wrote about here, the British government ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barrett and That Pro-Life Ad

By
Yesterday, I reported that in 2006, more than a decade before she became a judge, Amy Barrett signed a statement declaring herself among those citizens of Michiana, Ind., who “oppose abortion on demand and support the right to life from fertilization to natural death.” Follow-up reporting today has led ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barrett and That Pro-Life Ad

By
Yesterday, I reported that in 2006, more than a decade before she became a judge, Amy Barrett signed a statement declaring herself among those citizens of Michiana, Ind., who “oppose abortion on demand and support the right to life from fertilization to natural death.” Follow-up reporting today has led ... Read More