NR PLUS Media

Biden-Boosting Journalists Have Become the Censors

By
Then-vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter attend an NCAA basketball game in Washington, D.C., 2010. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
For many in the media, it’s not about investigating the alleged abuses of the powerful. It’s about getting Democrats elected.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N othing like this has ever happened in modern American journalism.

There’s been incessant bias, sure. Events and stories have been ignored, of course. There have been loads of smears. We were just subjected to four years of Russian “collusion” fabulism. But now, most of the institutional media is openly colluding — and pressuring Big Tech — to suppress a story that might damage their chosen presidential candidate. Journalists have become our censors. That’s definitely new.

Those working to black out and discredit the New York Post’s scoop regarding emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop keep asserting that they’re unable to verify the

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

