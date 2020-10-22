NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Biden Can’t Tax the Rich

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Mich., October 16, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)
It might be easy to sell on the campaign trail, but Biden's tax plan would hurt the low- and middle-income voters it’s ostensibly meant to help.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden’s tax plan is based on a deathless myth: that taxes are actually paid in economic terms by those upon whom they legally fall. The obviousness of this nonsense is clear enough if you put the proposition into plain English: “Don’t you worry, now, we’re not going to raise taxes on you, Bubba — we’re just going to raise taxes on your employer, your customers, your vendors and business partners, the people who make and sell the things you buy and use, your bank, your Internet provider, the companies that build houses and commercial buildings, your landlord, gasoline distributors,

