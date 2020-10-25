Biden Is Wall Street’s Candidate

People in the financial industry have given well over $50 million to back Biden, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, compared with some $10 million for Trump.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Dow Jones Average is now 54 percent higher than it was when Donald Trump was elected. That’s why it’s so striking that Joe Biden is scooping up the lion’s share of big-money contributions from finance leaders on Wall Street.

People in the financial industry have given well over $50 million to back Biden, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, compared with some $10 million for Trump.

Biden has benefited from large contributions from leaders at Blackstone, JPMorgan Chase, The Carlyle Group, and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, among other firms.

Some of this money is no doubt an insurance policy in case …