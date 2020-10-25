NR PLUS Elections

Biden Is Wall Street’s Candidate

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about his plan to beat COVID-19 in Wilmington, Del., October 23, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
People in the financial industry have given well over $50 million to back Biden, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, compared with some $10 million for Trump.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Dow Jones Average is now 54 percent higher than it was when Donald Trump was elected. That’s why it’s so striking that Joe Biden is scooping up the lion’s share of big-money contributions from finance leaders on Wall Street.

Biden has benefited from large contributions from leaders at Blackstone, JPMorgan Chase, The Carlyle Group, and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, among other firms.

Some of this money is no doubt an insurance policy in case

Film & TV

Bill Murray: The King of Cool

By
Bill Murray’s Bill Murray impression is priceless in On the Rocks, the way John Wayne did a fantastic John Wayne parody in True Grit and Al Pacino found a new level of Pacino-ness in Scent of a Woman. I want to quote every line of dialogue Murray delivers in his new movie for Apple TV+ -- every hilarious piece ... Read More
Media

The Media’s Shameful Hunter Biden Abdication

By
In an interview with National Public Radio’s public editor today, Terence Samuel, managing editor for news, explained why readers haven’t seen any stories about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want ... Read More
Books

Orwell, Huxley, and Us

By
To hear some people tell it, America entered a dystopia long before the coronavirus and measures undertaken to combat it altered everyday life almost to the point of unrecognizability. As for which dystopia, and when, well — that depends on whom one asks. For many on the left, the annus horribilis was 2016, ... Read More
