NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Boycott-Barrett Ploy Shows Difference Between Democrats and Republicans

By
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other Democratic leaders stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during a news conference after their boycott of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, October 22, 2020. (Ken Cedeno/Reuters)
It makes no sense to participate in the testimonial hearings that prove the nominee is highly qualified but then not show up for the vote.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a final infantile stunt, Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats boycotted this morning’s vote on passing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination out of committee and onto the floor. Barring some unforeseen setback, she is going to be confirmed for a seat on the Supreme Court by early next week.

The boycott was a pointless gesture because Republicans had the votes necessary to move Judge Barrett’s nomination forward. It was a radical break with democratic norms, by which we register dissent by voting nay, not by picking up our ball and going home like poorly raised children. Having crossed yet another

