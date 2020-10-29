Charlie Hebdo, the Patsy

Maybe the cartoons aren’t the problem.

A man walked into a French church and began knifing people to death while screaming "Allah akbar!" The crack squad over at the Associated Press produced the headline: "Terrorism suspected."

Three dead: one woman beheaded, two others merely stabbed to death. Terrorism suspected. Mustn’t rush to judgment.

“Offensive Charlie Hebdo cartoon pushes Turkey-France tensions into overdrive,” says the NBC headline. Is that really true? Did offensive cartoons do that? Mightn’t it have been something else?

Because the world is full of offensive cartoons. Christians and Jews see offensive images all the time, but France is not convulsed by Christian or Jewish terrorism. Buddhists …