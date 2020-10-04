NR PLUS Religion

‘Chastening in the Hour of Pride’

By
Detail of Saint Jerome in His Study by Caravaggio, c. 1605-1606. (Public domain/via Wikimedia)
“This, too, shall pass” is a proverb that we remember during hard times, but it is equally illuminating advice for good times, too.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S aint Jerome, who died 1,600 years ago Wednesday, is — this may surprise you — in the news. Pope Francis has him on the brain and last week published an insightful meditation on the saint in the form of the apostolic letter Scripturae Sacrae Affectus, “Devotion to Sacred Scripture.” It is good reading in these dark and anxious times.

Who was Saint Jerome?

You might be tempted to call him an effete intellectual, a man who spent his life with his nose in a book and whose most lasting contribution to the world was translating the Bible from Hebrew and Greek into

Most Popular

World

The EU Throws a Futile Temper Tantrum

By
Earlier this week, the House of Commons in Westminster passed the Internal Markets Bill, a law that asserts British sovereignty over sovereign British territory. Fairly uncontroversial, right? Downright tautological, even.  Not according to the European Union. As I wrote about here, the British government ... Read More
World

The EU Throws a Futile Temper Tantrum

By
Earlier this week, the House of Commons in Westminster passed the Internal Markets Bill, a law that asserts British sovereignty over sovereign British territory. Fairly uncontroversial, right? Downright tautological, even.  Not according to the European Union. As I wrote about here, the British government ... Read More
NR PLUS Art

The Best Museum in the World

By
The new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Making the Met, 1870–2020, commemorates the 150th anniversary of, in my opinion, the unmatched giant among museums in the world today. Its collection, curators, and educational program go from strength to strength. In 1870, the Met’s founding signaled ... Read More
NR PLUS Art

The Best Museum in the World

By
The new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Making the Met, 1870–2020, commemorates the 150th anniversary of, in my opinion, the unmatched giant among museums in the world today. Its collection, curators, and educational program go from strength to strength. In 1870, the Met’s founding signaled ... Read More