‘Chastening in the Hour of Pride’

“This, too, shall pass” is a proverb that we remember during hard times, but it is equally illuminating advice for good times, too.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S aint Jerome, who died 1,600 years ago Wednesday, is — this may surprise you — in the news. Pope Francis has him on the brain and last week published an insightful meditation on the saint in the form of the apostolic letter Scripturae Sacrae Affectus, “Devotion to Sacred Scripture.” It is good reading in these dark and anxious times.

Who was Saint Jerome?

You might be tempted to call him an effete intellectual, a man who spent his life with his nose in a book and whose most lasting contribution to the world was translating the Bible from Hebrew and Greek into …