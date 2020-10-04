NR PLUS World

The U.N. Turns 75, and the Chinese Communist Party Gaslights the World

By
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping before proceeding to their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, September 2, 2018. (Andy Wong/Pool via Reuters)
As the U.N. approaches a century of existence, its chief challenge will be to grapple with authoritarian attempts to remake it from within.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D uring the U.N. General Assembly opening debate last month, the Chinese Communist Party’s effort to assume greater control over international organizations was on full display.

This year, “UNGA Week,” as the high-profile general debate of the assembly is called, took place primarily over video conference, and the in-person gatherings that make up the bread and butter of U.N. diplomacy prevented many important interactions. No matter for the Chinese delegation: In addition to general secretary Xi Jinping’s address to the Assembly, he participated in a side event on the U.N.’s 75th anniversary, and other Chinese foreign-affairs officials participated in other meetings throughout

