China’s Communist Christ

What the first excerpts of the CCP’s ‘translation’ of the Bible suggest about the nature of Xi Jinping’s regime.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this year, we learned of the Chinese Communist Party’s intention to undertake its own, state-approved “translation” of the Bible. Evidently, the Christian Scriptures are not as amenable to CCP orthodoxy as the Politburo would like.

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, the Party assembled a group of obedient and pliable “scholars” late last year and charged them with “making accurate and authoritative interpretations of classical doctrines to keep pace with the times.” In other words, the CCP plans to turn the Scriptures into another piece of regime propaganda by rewriting them beyond all recognition.

We don’t yet have access to

…