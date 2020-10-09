NR PLUS Elections

Court Packing Is a Preview of a Biden Administration’s Problem with the Left

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gives a thumbs up when asked about how Kamala Harris will do in the vice-presidential debate as he arrives to record campaign messages in Wilmington, Del., October 7, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Progressives are preparing to steal Biden’s mandate.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A lthough Joe Biden campaigned against packing the Supreme Court in the Democratic primary, writers on the left have been arguing that he ought to do it as a simple matter of revenge. Or, short of that, they argue that at least he cannot continue dodging the question.

Writing in The Atlantic, Emma Green predicts “if Democrats win big in November, court packing will be an urgent and live question that Biden and Harris will have to take on within their coalition. Evasion isn’t a good enough answer.”

A few hours later, members of the press pressed Biden again. Will he expand the

Most Popular

Elections

Kamala Harris Will Not Be Elected President

By
Well, I'm really tempting fate with this one, aren't I? Kamala Harris, who is likely to be the vice president of the United States come this January, will enter the 2028 (or perhaps even the 2024) Democratic primary as a, if not the, frontrunner. After all, many thought her one in 2020, and four to eight years as ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris Will Not Be Elected President

By
Well, I'm really tempting fate with this one, aren't I? Kamala Harris, who is likely to be the vice president of the United States come this January, will enter the 2028 (or perhaps even the 2024) Democratic primary as a, if not the, frontrunner. After all, many thought her one in 2020, and four to eight years as ... Read More
U.S.

California’s Illogical Reparations Bill

By
California’s state legislature just passed, and Governor Gavin Newsom signed, Assembly Bill 3121 to explore providing reparations to California’s African-American population — 155 years after the abolition of slavery. Apparently, when California’s one-party government cannot find solutions to current ... Read More
U.S.

California’s Illogical Reparations Bill

By
California’s state legislature just passed, and Governor Gavin Newsom signed, Assembly Bill 3121 to explore providing reparations to California’s African-American population — 155 years after the abolition of slavery. Apparently, when California’s one-party government cannot find solutions to current ... Read More
Health Care

Trump’s Treatment and Fetal Tissue

By
Antonio Regalado reports for MIT Technology Review: When the president faced a deadly encounter with covid-19, his administration raised no objections over the fact that the new drugs also relied on fetal cells, and anti-abortion campaigners were silent too. Most likely, their hypocrisy was unwitting. Many types ... Read More
Health Care

Trump’s Treatment and Fetal Tissue

By
Antonio Regalado reports for MIT Technology Review: When the president faced a deadly encounter with covid-19, his administration raised no objections over the fact that the new drugs also relied on fetal cells, and anti-abortion campaigners were silent too. Most likely, their hypocrisy was unwitting. Many types ... Read More