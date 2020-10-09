Court Packing Is a Preview of a Biden Administration’s Problem with the Left

Progressives are preparing to steal Biden’s mandate.

Although Joe Biden campaigned against packing the Supreme Court in the Democratic primary, writers on the left have been arguing that he ought to do it as a simple matter of revenge. Or, short of that, they argue that at least he cannot continue dodging the question.

Writing in The Atlantic, Emma Green predicts “if Democrats win big in November, court packing will be an urgent and live question that Biden and Harris will have to take on within their coalition. Evasion isn’t a good enough answer.”

A few hours later, members of the press pressed Biden again. Will he expand the …