Court-Packing Would Be the Very Tyranny Democrats Have Warned About

There are few more destructive ideas than Court-packing, and none so keenly in need of ubiquitous condemnation.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t is a testament to the extraordinary myopia of the American press corps that, day in and day out, it manages to miss not only the biggest story of the moment, but the biggest story that has presented itself within American politics for decades: the threat, currently being issued by many within the Democratic Party, to blow up the United States Supreme Court.

It is almost impossible to convey in words the monstrous enormity of what is being proposed, and yet it cannot be the case that our journalists lack the vocabulary with which to discuss it. For four years now, …