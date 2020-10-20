NR PLUS Politics & Policy

COVID: Stop Pretending There’s a Coherent National Policy We Can Change

By
A woman wearing a face mask walks in Times Square following the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, March 16, 2020. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
Our current state-by-state, locality-by-locality approach is both inevitable and rational.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Great Barrington Declaration is an eight-paragraph statement from many leading skeptics of the First World’s aggressive reaction to COVID-19. It was organized by the American Institute for Economic Research, a free-market think tank, and signed by lockdown skeptics including Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, Sunetra Gupta of Oxford, and plenty of others. Scott Atlas, the Stanford health-care expert who’s drawn fire for the role he’s playing in the White House’s approach to the pandemic, has endorsed it as well.

There’s good and bad in the declaration itself. More than anything, though, it makes me wonder if the kind of big-picture thinking

Most Popular

Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More
Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

A Few Cracks in the Progressive Wall

By
The contemporary progressive agenda — of, say, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren — has rarely appealed to 51 percent of the American electorate. Most polls show opposition to Court packing and the abolition of the Electoral College. Voters don’t seem to like ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

A Few Cracks in the Progressive Wall

By
The contemporary progressive agenda — of, say, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren — has rarely appealed to 51 percent of the American electorate. Most polls show opposition to Court packing and the abolition of the Electoral College. Voters don’t seem to like ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: No

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: No

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More