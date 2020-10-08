NR PLUS Culture

Crazies Launch a Coup at the Guggenheim

By
The Guggenheim Museum in New York City. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
Among their revolutionary plans: Endorse BLM and take anti-racist naps.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F ull moons are multiplying like celestial rabbits. That’s one explanation for why people in museums are doing so many crazy things. And lots of the craziness comes from . . . guess where . . . New York and Washington. First, New York.

“A Better Guggenheim” describes itself as a “collective of Guggenheim staff, past and present.” It’s got a website and an Instagram account, publishes a newsletter, offers job guidance, and, more to the point, demands that the trustees of the museum fire the museum’s director, chief curator, and chief operating officer.

Richard Armstrong, the director, “nurtures a culture of racism,

Most Popular

Capital Matters

Why Coronavirus-Relief Talks Collapsed

By
Mere weeks before November’s elections, President Trump and congressional Republicans have turned down House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $2 trillion stimulus package. On the face of it, the bill is a gift to Republicans: Voters receiving generous government transfers should be more inclined to favor the party in ... Read More
Capital Matters

Why Coronavirus-Relief Talks Collapsed

By
Mere weeks before November’s elections, President Trump and congressional Republicans have turned down House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $2 trillion stimulus package. On the face of it, the bill is a gift to Republicans: Voters receiving generous government transfers should be more inclined to favor the party in ... Read More