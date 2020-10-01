Debating Obamacare, Again, and Again

There’s no consensus between or within parties for a national health-care plan. But piecemeal reforms are possible.

'W hy did the individual mandate fail in its intended purpose to increase enrollment?"

Chris Pope of the Manhattan Institute asks the question in his very insightful National Review column, an essay that has far more of substance to say about health care than either of the grunting, sneering buffoons we saw sniffing each other’s butts on Tuesday evening. With California vs. Texas coming before the Supreme Court in November, the grievously misnamed Affordable Care Act is once more before us, and its deficiencies — and the deficiencies in attempts to address those deficiencies — are worth revisiting not only for the …