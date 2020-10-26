Democrats’ Barrett Demagoguery

The high stakes of this Supreme Court confirmation brought out the worst in Senate Democrats.

After their floating of the Court-packing notion proved unpopular, and after their redefining of the meaning of "packing" proved unpersuasive, congressional Democrats and the Biden campaign have settled on a new stratagem to confront the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. They now warn that they will visit future "consequences" on the country but do not specify what those consequences will be.

This is mainly saber-rattling out of frustration over being unable to stop Barrett’s appointment. To repeat what I pointed out two weeks ago, Democrats do not appear to have the votes they would need to …