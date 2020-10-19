NR PLUS Elections

Election Day: What If We Have No Winner for Months?

By
Election workers look over some of the hundreds of thousands of early mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, Calif., October 16, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
Two ‘war game’ teams agree that undermining confidence in our elections would have terrible long-term consequences.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ooking at the national polls, some conclude that the 2020 presidential election is over.

But candidates — historically usually Republicans — have been known to make up a lot of ground in the final weeks or outperform their final polls. See Gerald Ford in 1976, George H. W. Bush in 1992, and Bob Dole in 1996, though all ended up losing.

Karlyn Bowman, who does polling analysis for the America Enterprise Institute, says she’s paying more attention to the polls in the key swing states than the national numbers. In Sunday’s CBS polls, Biden has a three-point edge in Arizona and a

Most Popular

Elections

How Trump Might Be Winning

By
I’m far too dumb to be able to shed any light on polls, but I do know something about celebrity and I think I can guarantee this: If President Trump wins re-election, Robert Cahaly is going to become very famous very quickly. Who is Robert Cahaly? The chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group, the only major ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Might Be Winning

By
I’m far too dumb to be able to shed any light on polls, but I do know something about celebrity and I think I can guarantee this: If President Trump wins re-election, Robert Cahaly is going to become very famous very quickly. Who is Robert Cahaly? The chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group, the only major ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Elections

How the GOP Can Win Over Millennials

By
Joel Kotkin, the Presidential Fellow of Urban Futures at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., has written extensively on demographics, housing, and issues related to income inequality in the 21st century. Kotkin often blends research on demographics with historical reasoning, and he has chronicled the decline of ... Read More
Elections

How the GOP Can Win Over Millennials

By
Joel Kotkin, the Presidential Fellow of Urban Futures at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., has written extensively on demographics, housing, and issues related to income inequality in the 21st century. Kotkin often blends research on demographics with historical reasoning, and he has chronicled the decline of ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Tear Down This Wall

By
If you know how to read the ether, you can hear whispers of what is really happening, what is wrong, and, sometimes, what is coming. The Wall Street Journal is an indispensable daily firehose of facts and figures: new unemployment claims, GDP growth, IPO prices, movements within asset classes. If you were like ... Read More
NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Tear Down This Wall

By
If you know how to read the ether, you can hear whispers of what is really happening, what is wrong, and, sometimes, what is coming. The Wall Street Journal is an indispensable daily firehose of facts and figures: new unemployment claims, GDP growth, IPO prices, movements within asset classes. If you were like ... Read More
NR Webathon

‘Don’t Let THEM Immanentize the Eschaton!’

By
Eric Voegelin coined the phrase, and Bill Buckley popularized it, and yeah, back in the day young conservatives wore buttons proclaiming it. Donor Ed -- responding to our flash webathon, which ends tonight -- sent NR a sweet $100 with an inspiring message: “Don’t let THEM immanentize the Eschaton!” Our ... Read More
NR Webathon

‘Don’t Let THEM Immanentize the Eschaton!’

By
Eric Voegelin coined the phrase, and Bill Buckley popularized it, and yeah, back in the day young conservatives wore buttons proclaiming it. Donor Ed -- responding to our flash webathon, which ends tonight -- sent NR a sweet $100 with an inspiring message: “Don’t let THEM immanentize the Eschaton!” Our ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More