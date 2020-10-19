Election Day: What If We Have No Winner for Months?

Two ‘war game’ teams agree that undermining confidence in our elections would have terrible long-term consequences.

Looking at the national polls, some conclude that the 2020 presidential election is over.

But candidates — historically usually Republicans — have been known to make up a lot of ground in the final weeks or outperform their final polls. See Gerald Ford in 1976, George H. W. Bush in 1992, and Bob Dole in 1996, though all ended up losing.

Karlyn Bowman, who does polling analysis for the America Enterprise Institute, says she’s paying more attention to the polls in the key swing states than the national numbers. In Sunday’s CBS polls, Biden has a three-point edge in Arizona and a …