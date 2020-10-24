NR PLUS Elections

Election-Meddling Redux

By
President Donald Trump talks to reporters at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nev., October 18, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Our adversaries have figured out that the best way to promote American discord is to give the left-wing media what it craves and watch our divisive politics do the rest.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t is not an attack on the American election. It is an influence operation aimed at the American media, using the $60 billion per annum American intelligence apparatus to pull it off.

And it’s working.

On Wednesday night, it was suddenly announced that U.S. security services would conduct a press conference to announce vital information. With millions of Americans already voting, with our official Election Day less than two weeks away, and with minds ever attuned to the specter of 2016 election shenanigans that the media-Democrat complex has never stopped litigating, there was an instant supposition that some new “attack on our

