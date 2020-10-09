Far-Fetched Dreams of a Trump Landslide

The story of Donald Trump’s underground landslide is not serious analysis — it is wishful thinking for fun and profit.

M aybe all the polls are wrong and all the news is fake.

But probably not.

With President Donald Trump behind — and falling — in both the national and swing-state polls, many conservative media figures are predicting . . . a Trump landslide. This wish-casting is based on increasingly imaginative reading of the political terrain: Comedian Jimmy Failla of Fox News, for example, called a Trump “lawnslide” based on — hold your breath, now — an informal poll of truckers who were giving their estimates of the ratio of Trump yard signs to Joe Biden yard signs.

Well.

Representative David Rouzer (R., N.C.) is …