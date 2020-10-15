NR PLUS Health Care

Finally, Light at the End of the Pandemic

By
Medical technicians work at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s Westchester campus in Tarrytown, N.Y., September 17, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
Rapid improvements in prevention and treatment could end the pandemic sooner than people think.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen the announcement came on October 2 that President Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, his supporters — and more than a few critics — prayed for his speedy recovery. At the age of 74 and with at least one significant comorbidity, Trump was at high risk of a severe and potentially fatal bout of COVID-19.

Little did he or anyone else know, his timing could not have been better. Just three days earlier, a company called Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that clinical trials of its futuristic new treatment had succeeded in reducing both infection and the time it takes for alleviation

Mario Loyola — Mr. Loyola, a former White House speechwriter and environmental adviser, is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

