NR PLUS U.S.

Tear Down This Wall

By
(eranicle/Getty Images)
Our class-warrior politicians have built a barrier of financial laws to keep Americans in — or, at least, to punish them for leaving.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you know how to read the ether, you can hear whispers of what is really happening, what is wrong, and, sometimes, what is coming.

The Wall Street Journal is an indispensable daily firehose of facts and figures: new unemployment claims, GDP growth, IPO prices, movements within asset classes. If you were like the hero of William Gibson’s Idoru, you could construct a pretty good model of the world from the pages of the Wall Street Journal, which on Friday published a fascinating fact, perhaps a signal fact: More Americans have renounced their U.S. citizenship over the past ten years than

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Will Trump Win Pennsylvania?

By
The best indicator of the Trump campaign’s standing in Penn­syl­vania is the voter-registration numbers. In November 2016, Pennsylvania had 4.2 million registered Democrats, 3.3 million registered Republicans, and 1.2 million registered with “other parties” or none. By June 2020, Pennsylvania had ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Will Trump Win Pennsylvania?

By
The best indicator of the Trump campaign’s standing in Penn­syl­vania is the voter-registration numbers. In November 2016, Pennsylvania had 4.2 million registered Democrats, 3.3 million registered Republicans, and 1.2 million registered with “other parties” or none. By June 2020, Pennsylvania had ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Scalia Family

By
‘Enough to field a baseball team.” That was the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s response when asked how many children he had. And he and his wife Maureen’s nine children have themselves parented, as of this week, 40 grandchildren. How big is the Scalia family? So big that, at the moment, it would not be ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Scalia Family

By
‘Enough to field a baseball team.” That was the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s response when asked how many children he had. And he and his wife Maureen’s nine children have themselves parented, as of this week, 40 grandchildren. How big is the Scalia family? So big that, at the moment, it would not be ... Read More
U.S.

Congress v. the Constitution

By
The following article is adapted from James L. Buckley’s remarks at National Review Institute’s William F. Buckley Jr. Prize Dinner “Gala at Home,” October 5, 2020. James L. Buckley received the 2020 WFB Prize for Leadership in Political Thought for his lifetime of service, advocacy for federalism, and ... Read More
U.S.

Congress v. the Constitution

By
The following article is adapted from James L. Buckley’s remarks at National Review Institute’s William F. Buckley Jr. Prize Dinner “Gala at Home,” October 5, 2020. James L. Buckley received the 2020 WFB Prize for Leadership in Political Thought for his lifetime of service, advocacy for federalism, and ... Read More