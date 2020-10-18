Tear Down This Wall

Our class-warrior politicians have built a barrier of financial laws to keep Americans in — or, at least, to punish them for leaving.

If you know how to read the ether, you can hear whispers of what is really happening, what is wrong, and, sometimes, what is coming.

The Wall Street Journal is an indispensable daily firehose of facts and figures: new unemployment claims, GDP growth, IPO prices, movements within asset classes. If you were like the hero of William Gibson’s Idoru, you could construct a pretty good model of the world from the pages of the Wall Street Journal, which on Friday published a fascinating fact, perhaps a signal fact: More Americans have renounced their U.S. citizenship over the past ten years than …