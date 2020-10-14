Five Assaults on Big Tech

The hits just keep on coming for the beleaguered industry.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Big Tech’s power grew, pushback became inevitable. And in recent weeks, no fewer than five different assaults on the industry’s largest players have burst into the news cycle. Three different legal campaigns are underway, legislators are proposing changes that would make such suits easier in the future, and a Supreme Court justice thinks the judiciary has given tech companies more leeway than current law requires.

There are several philosophies as to how the government should treat these matters. Libertarians prefer a hands-off approach, relying on the market to discipline business. Populists left and right prefer more aggressive tactics, such as …