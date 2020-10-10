NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Yes, Hillary Clinton Orchestrated the Russia-Collusion Farce

By
Hillary Clinton speaks in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2016. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)
The Clinton campaign dreamed up, paid for, and peddled the Trump-Russia collusion farce.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D id she or didn’t she?

Of course she did. In late July 2016, Hillary Clinton, in an effort to divert attention from the email scandal that was haunting her presidential bid, directed her campaign to peddle a political narrative that Russia’s suspected hacking and leaking of Democratic Party emails was in furtherance of a conspiracy between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to swing the election to Trump.

That is, as I argued in Ball of Collusion, the Clinton campaign dreamed up, paid for, and peddled the Trump–Russia collusion farce. And in promoting it, President Obama’s former secretary of state had a willing

Most Popular

History

Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln

By
It was impossible to miss how Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, refused to answer questions about their plans to expand the Supreme Court. But she also misrepresented history. Harris claimed at the VP debate that Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because "Honest Abe ... Read More
History

Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln

By
It was impossible to miss how Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, refused to answer questions about their plans to expand the Supreme Court. But she also misrepresented history. Harris claimed at the VP debate that Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because "Honest Abe ... Read More
Elections

Trump Is Letting Down His Side

By
If this is the most important election of our lifetimes, is it too much to ask that the president of the United States act like it? The president’s most devoted backers talk about the election in apocalyptic terms -- Michael Anton of Hillsdale College, author of the famous “The Flight 93 Election” essay ... Read More
Elections

Trump Is Letting Down His Side

By
If this is the most important election of our lifetimes, is it too much to ask that the president of the United States act like it? The president’s most devoted backers talk about the election in apocalyptic terms -- Michael Anton of Hillsdale College, author of the famous “The Flight 93 Election” essay ... Read More