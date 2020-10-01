Joe Biden Is Just an Idea

He’s a suggestion imbued with an infinite number of possibilities. He can be anything you want.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ost in the blinding gaslighting over Donald Trump’s remarks about white supremacists during the first presidential debate was the fact that Joe Biden proved again that he’s little more than a stand-in propped up by a compliant political press.

Biden was unable to answer even the most rudimentary queries about his beliefs, never mind specifics about policy. Apologies to the Twitter expert class, but opposing Donald Trump is neither a moral doctrine nor a policy agenda.

There is plenty to dislike about the president, but you rarely have to guess where he stands. Biden, on the other hand, says “I am the …