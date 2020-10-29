Joe the Chameleon

Joe Biden is the guy at the party who can’t disagree with anybody. This is a problem for a would-be leader of the free world.

What kind of president might Joe Biden be should he be elected next Tuesday? No one can really say. Consider two widely circulated Biden videos.

Video one: Biden, campaigning in the New Hampshire Democratic primary and surrounded by activists, approaches a young progressive who says she worries that he won’t do enough to fight energy companies in the name of climate change. Biden takes her hand and says, “I want you to look in my eyes. I guarantee you. I guarantee you. We’re going to end fossil fuel.”

Video two: Biden, campaigning for hard-hat votes in Pennsylvania, where fossil fuels harvested via …