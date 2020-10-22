Joe Biden’s Boosters Wrote His Prodigal Son’s Entire Resume

Hunter Biden profited from his father’s political connections long before he struck questionable deals in countries where Joe Biden was undertaking diplomatic missions as vice president. In fact, virtually all the jobs listed on his resume going back to his first position out of college, which paid a six-figure salary, came courtesy of the former six-term senator’s donors, lobbyists and allies, a RealClearInvestigations examination has found.
One document reviewed by RCI reveals that a Biden associate admitted “finding employment” for Hunter Biden specifically as a special favor to his father, then a Senate leader running for president. He secured a $1.2 million gig on Wall Street for his young son, even though it was understood he had no experience in high finance. Many of his generous patrons, in turn, ended up with legislation and policies favorable to their businesses or investments, an RCI review of lobbying records and legislative actions taken by the elder Biden confirms.
That the 50-year-old Hunter has been trading on his Democratic father’s political influence his entire adult life raises legal questions about possible influence-peddling, government watchdogs and former federal investigators say. In addition, the more than two-decades-long pattern of nepotism casts fresh doubt on Joe Biden’s recent statements that he “never discussed” business with his son, and that his activities posed “no conflicts of interest.”
No fewer than three committees in the Republican-controlled Senate have opened probes into potential Biden family conflicts. Investigators are also poring over Treasury Department records that have flagged suspicious activities involving Hunter’s banking transactions and business deals that may be connected to his father’s political influence.
More in Hunter BidenMore in Hunter Biden
-
New Twist in the Hunter Biden Saga: A White House Meeting for Elite Chinese GroupNew Twist in the Hunter Biden Saga: A White House Meeting for Elite Chinese Group
-
A Bizarre and Revealing Biden InterviewA Bizarre and Revealing Biden Interview
-
Hunter Biden Business Partner Confirms Email Showing Joe Was Offered 10 Percent Stake in Chinese Business DealHunter Biden Business Partner Confirms Email Showing Joe Was Offered 10 Percent Stake in Chinese Business Deal
-
DNI Ratcliffe: Hunter Biden Emails, Laptop ‘Not Part of Some Russian Disinformation Campaign’DNI Ratcliffe: Hunter Biden Emails, Laptop ‘Not Part of Some Russian Disinformation Campaign’
-
FBI Reportedly in Possession of Hunter Biden’s LaptopFBI Reportedly in Possession of Hunter Biden’s Laptop
-
Hunter Biden’s Partner: The Bidens Made Millions off of China DealsHunter Biden’s Partner: The Bidens Made Millions off of China Deals
-
Hunter Biden’s Purported Laptop Connected to FBI Money Laundering InvestigationHunter Biden’s Purported Laptop Connected to FBI Money Laundering Investigation
-
Why Hunter?Why Hunter?
-
We Didn’t Need the Hunter Biden Revelations to Know It’s WrongWe Didn’t Need the Hunter Biden Revelations to Know It’s Wrong
-
The Questions Joe Biden Should Answer about Hunter’s EmailsThe Questions Joe Biden Should Answer about Hunter’s Emails
U.S. ethics rules require all government officials to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest in taking official actions. The Bidens have denied any wrongdoing.
While most of the attention on Hunter has focused on his dealings in Ukraine and China when his father was in the White House, he also cashed in on cushy jobs and sweetheart deals throughout his dad’s long Senate career, records reveal.
“Hunter Biden’s Ukraine-China connections are just one element of the Biden corruption story,” said Tom Fitton, president of the Washington-based watchdog group Judicial Watch, who contends Biden used both the Office of the Vice President and the Senate to advance his son’s personal interests.
In each case, Hunter Biden appeared under-qualified for the positions he obtained. All the while, he was a chronic abuser of alcohol and drugs, including crack cocaine, and has cycled in and out of no fewer than six drug-rehab treatment programs, according to published reports. He’s also been the subject of at least two drug-related investigations by police, one in 1988 and another in 2016, according to federal records and reports. A third drug investigation resulted in his discharge from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014.
This comprehensive account of Hunter Biden’s “unique career trajectory,” as one former family friend gently put it, was pieced together through interviews with more than a dozen people, several of whom insisted on anonymity to describe private conversations, and after an in-depth examination of public records, including Securities and Exchange Commission filings, court papers, campaign filings, federal lobbying disclosures, and congressional documents.
Hunter Biden’s resume begins 24 years ago. Here is a rundown of the plum positions he has managed to land since 1996, thanks to his politically connected father and his boosters:
The full article can be read at RealClearInvestigations.