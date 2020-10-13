NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Eternal Iniquity of John C. Calhoun

By
Detail of a portrait of John C. Calhoun by George Peter Alexander Healy (1813–1894) (Wikimedia Commons)
Calhoun was a Hegelian Jacobin who spent his life trafficking in post-hoc rationalizations for slavery. Conservatives must reject his example.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n my last piece, I alluded to an article by Hunter Derensis of The American Conservative, which makes the case that conservatives should look to John C. Calhoun, of all people, for political guidance. Though I didn’t have space to fully address it yesterday, I believe Derensis’s argument is historically illiterate and intellectually shabby enough to merit a longer response.

Derensis begins his piece by sounding a note of alarm about the growing hostility of progressives toward the Supreme Court, the Senate, the Electoral College, and America’s other counter-majoritarian institutions. He cites various voices on the left who have been spouting

