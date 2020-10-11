NR PLUS Law & the Courts

John Locke and the Fight over Judge Barrett’s Catholicism

By
Detail of portrait of John Locke (1697) by Godfrey Kneller (Wikimedia)
What the Supreme Court nominee’s critics and defenders alike get wrong about the role of faith in American public life.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he controversy over the Catholic faith of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has exposed a fierce argument underway over the nature of American democracy. Two myths about the historical relationship of religion to liberal values — freedom, equality, justice, tolerance — are competing for dominance. Both must be resisted. For if the United States was not founded as a Christian nation, neither was it the product of a secular Enlightenment.

The great political thinker who first navigated between these two extremes was John Locke. Locke is considered one of the fathers of the liberal project, and his work influenced the

Joseph Loconte is the director of the Simon Center for American Studies at the Heritage Foundation and a senior fellow in Christianity and culture at the King’s College in New York City. He is the author of God, Locke, and Liberty: The Struggle for Religious Freedom in the West.

Most Popular

Film & TV

GoodFellas Forever

By
To those who label GoodFellas a morality play that leaves us exiting the theater appropriately updated on the evils of the Mafia, I ask this: Knowing how his story ended, do you think Joe Pesci’s character Tommy DeVito would have done things any differently? If he’d had his life to live over, would he have ... Read More
Film & TV

GoodFellas Forever

By
To those who label GoodFellas a morality play that leaves us exiting the theater appropriately updated on the evils of the Mafia, I ask this: Knowing how his story ended, do you think Joe Pesci’s character Tommy DeVito would have done things any differently? If he’d had his life to live over, would he have ... Read More
Elections

Trump Is Letting Down His Side

By
If this is the most important election of our lifetimes, is it too much to ask that the president of the United States act like it? The president’s most devoted backers talk about the election in apocalyptic terms -- Michael Anton of Hillsdale College, author of the famous “The Flight 93 Election” essay ... Read More
Elections

Trump Is Letting Down His Side

By
If this is the most important election of our lifetimes, is it too much to ask that the president of the United States act like it? The president’s most devoted backers talk about the election in apocalyptic terms -- Michael Anton of Hillsdale College, author of the famous “The Flight 93 Election” essay ... Read More
Immigration

What Ever Happened to Immigration?

By
It is a sign of the times that immigration has not been mentioned in three hours of debate between the presidential tickets. A review of the transcripts of both the presidential and vice-presidential encounters finds no questions asked nor answers proffered about an issue that until only recently defined much of ... Read More
Immigration

What Ever Happened to Immigration?

By
It is a sign of the times that immigration has not been mentioned in three hours of debate between the presidential tickets. A review of the transcripts of both the presidential and vice-presidential encounters finds no questions asked nor answers proffered about an issue that until only recently defined much of ... Read More