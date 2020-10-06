NR PLUS Elections

Kamala Harris Must Be Held Accountable for Her Abortion Extremism

By
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris delivers a campaign speech in Washington, D.C., August 27, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate is the perfect opportunity to grill the California senator on her dangerous policy positions.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V ice-presidential debates are often the political equivalent of a halftime show at a sporting event: You might watch them, but they aren’t the main spectacle. This year’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris feels different, especially in the wake of President Trump’s hospitalization and enduring worries about 77-year-old Biden’s fitness. Voters want to know who Harris is, and where she stands on crucial issues such as abortion and the Supreme Court.

For pro-life voters, this debate is key, as Joe Biden has been avoiding discussion of abortion. Once upon a time, he was a pro-life politician. He even

Jeanne Mancini is president of the March for Life, a national pro-life organization.

