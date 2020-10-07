NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Lawfare and The Atlantic’s Weak Case for Court-Packing

By
(fergregory/Getty Images)
The authors persistently stack the deck by omitting or whitewashing just about everything that runs against their argument.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Q uinta Jurecic and Susan Hennessey of Lawfare argue, in The Atlantic, that “The Reckless Race to Confirm Amy Coney Barrett Justifies Court Packing.” The article aims at a more-in-sorrow-than-anger tone, which it announces without subtlety: “We have now come to believe, more in sorrow than in anger, that adding justices may be the only way to restore the institutional legitimacy of the Court.” It is, however, an incoherent soup of Democratic talking points to justify what Democratic partisans want to do.

Jurecic and Hennessey persistently stack the deck by omitting or whitewashing just about everything that runs against their argument. “For

Most Popular

U.S.

Gavin Newsom’s Art of the Diversion

By
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ... Read More
U.S.

Gavin Newsom’s Art of the Diversion

By
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ... Read More
Music

Iconic Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

By
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist and founder of the eponymous rock group, died at age 65 on Tuesday of throat cancer. Van Halen's son Wolfgang announced the news in a Twitter post. "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous ... Read More
Music

Iconic Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

By
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist and founder of the eponymous rock group, died at age 65 on Tuesday of throat cancer. Van Halen's son Wolfgang announced the news in a Twitter post. "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous ... Read More
Music

R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen

By
As if 2020 didn't have enough news, rock legend Eddie Van Halen has died of throat cancer, at age 65. For those of us who grew up on 1980s rock, this one really hurts. I lack the musical vocabulary to quite capture what a transcendent, mind-blowing guitarist Eddie was, one of the very best there has ever been. ... Read More
Music

R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen

By
As if 2020 didn't have enough news, rock legend Eddie Van Halen has died of throat cancer, at age 65. For those of us who grew up on 1980s rock, this one really hurts. I lack the musical vocabulary to quite capture what a transcendent, mind-blowing guitarist Eddie was, one of the very best there has ever been. ... Read More
White House

Trump, COVID-19, and Karma

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and other contemporary objects of debasement. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox, then follow this link. Pray for the Sneetches that Persecute You In the 1980s, the belief that God ... Read More
White House

Trump, COVID-19, and Karma

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and other contemporary objects of debasement. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox, then follow this link. Pray for the Sneetches that Persecute You In the 1980s, the belief that God ... Read More