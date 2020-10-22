Make No Mistake: Syrians Fighting in Azerbaijan Are Committed Jihadists

They are motivated by plain religious intolerance, not mere mercenary self-interest, as D.C. analysts mistakenly assert.

In a recently leaked video shared on social media, a Syrian fighter walks around the dead bodies of Armenian soldiers, narrating the scene as he goes, showing all the fatayis (carcasses) of the Armenians and asking God to grant him strength over the pigs and infidels. He walks around the bodies, saying, "These are their pigs; these are their carcasses, in bulk. In bulk, oh brothers." He walks a bit further and zooms in on the face of a dead soldier. "Of course you can tell from a Jew's face that he's a pig," he says. The video, geolocated to …