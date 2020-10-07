NR PLUS Politics & Policy

New Files Highlight Brennan’s Role Promoting Clinton’s Russia Collusion Narrative

By
Former CIA director John Brennan listens during a panel in Manhattan, N.Y., September 4, 2018. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
The CIA was not seeking an FBI probe of Clinton; rather, it was pushing an investigation of Trump consistent with her baseless allegations.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified and released parts of the documents underlying his earlier revelation about Hillary Clinton’s role in orchestrating the Trump-Russia collusion farce.

The new revelations are important, particularly in clarifying a suggestion, made last week by Ratcliffe, that U.S. intelligence agencies referred former Secretary of State Clinton to the FBI for investigation. That suggestion was then repeated by Senate Republicans and in media commentary (including my column, here).

There was no referral of that kind. That perhaps explains why, in his Senate testimony last week, former FBI director James Comey maintained that he recalled no

