No, the AG Should Not Appoint a Special Counsel to Investigate the Bidens

As we have seen time and again, the special counsel is a pernicious institution.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I guess our destiny is to have to address this nonsense every few months, no matter which party is in charge of the government. Okay, all together now: There is no good reason to appoint a special counsel.

This time, it’s President Trump and his most strident supporters pushing for it — yes, you heard that right: A president is taking the position that the Justice Department he runs is not up to the job and needs to bring in someone from outside. Sigh . . .

The president wants Attorney General Bill Barr to name a special counsel to investigate possibly …