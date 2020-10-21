NRPLUS Conference Call with Rich Lowry and Tom Cotton

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n October 20, National Review editor in chief Rich Lowry spoke with Senator Tom Cotton on a private, members-only NRPLUS conference call.

The pair discussed topics that ranged from the upcoming election to the amount of power big social-media companies, like Twitter, have over political discourse. They tackled many questions from members, including ones regarding the likelihood that Democrats will attempt to pack the Supreme Court or add additional states to the union. They highlighted important topics that the mainstream media is glossing over — like the presidential candidates’ positions on immigration. And they commented on the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation …